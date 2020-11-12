Intuit Professional Tax Software Receives Updates

Featured product line improvements for tax year 2020 include:
1. Updates to ProConnect
- Enhanced imports. Extended import functionality includes depreciation and pass-through entity members, and Schedule D dispositions.
- More e-file permissions. Select from three levels of user permissions: primary, full-access, and basic.
- Masking and watermarking. ProConnect can mask Social Security numbers in printed forms or PDFs. Plus, prevent confusion by adding a watermark that reads “Do not file.”
- E-file amended returns. Save time transferring data to amended returns with 1040X e-file.
- Efficient data entry. Save time entering data by making simple input field calculations. Intuit is updating standardized formats of dates for consistency.
- Load returns faster. This upgrade shows speed improvements for clients with databases of up to 10,000 returns.
- Data automation. Send batch request templates all at once vs. one by one. And it is now easier for clients to upload and import documents all at once. Coming soon: The ability to flag missing data to help create a faster review time.
2. Updates to ProSeries
- Database replacement. Database enhancements help deliver higher quality and reliability in ProSeries.
- Better filtering options for heightened efficiency. Locate returns faster with column filters and search functionality.
- Print Review in Pro Series Basic. Preview a return and select only the pages to print.
- ProSeries Tax Idea Exchange. Share ideas and get updates on the status – under review, accepted, or implemented.
- Coming soon, a smarter forms bar. Filter from the forms bar — for example, looking at certain sections within the form.
3. Updates to Lacerte
- Automatic time tracking by return for all tax types. Make better decisions calculating billing, return on investment, and time allocation. Streamline document collection and collaboration.
- Performance upgrades. Platform enhancements and database upgrades help to ensure higher quality and reliability. Alerts help preparers stay on track.
- Optional workflow tools: These include hosting, e-signature, pay by refund, firm-level audit assistance and Intuit Practice Management.
For more information on ProConnect Tax Online visit proconnect.intuit.com/tax-online, for ProSeries visit proconnect.intuit.com/proseries/ and for more information on Lacerte visit proconnect.intuit.com/lacerte/.
You might also be interested in
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.