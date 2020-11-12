Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Anatomy of a Pricing Conversation

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover
Tags:

Intuit Professional Tax Software Receives Updates

New enhancements to Intuit ProConnect, ProSeries and Lacerte Tax were designed to help clients focus on the future.

Nov 12th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Featured product line improvements for tax year 2020 include:

1. Updates to ProConnect

  • Enhanced imports. Extended import functionality includes depreciation and pass-through entity members, and Schedule D dispositions.
  • More e-file permissions. Select from three levels of user permissions: primary, full-access, and basic.
  • Masking and watermarking. ProConnect can mask Social Security numbers in printed forms or PDFs. Plus, prevent confusion by adding a watermark that reads “Do not file.”
  • E-file amended returns. Save time transferring data to amended returns with 1040X e-file.
  • Efficient data entry. Save time entering data by making simple input field calculations. Intuit is updating standardized formats of dates for consistency.
  • Load returns faster. This upgrade shows speed improvements for clients with databases of up to 10,000 returns.
  • Data automation. Send batch request templates all at once vs. one by one. And it is now easier for clients to upload and import documents all at once. Coming soon: The ability to flag missing data to help create a faster review time.

2. Updates to ProSeries

  • Database replacement. Database enhancements help deliver higher quality and reliability in ProSeries.
  • Better filtering options for heightened efficiency. Locate returns faster with column filters and search functionality.
  • Print Review in Pro Series Basic. Preview a return and select only the pages to print.
  • ProSeries Tax Idea Exchange. Share ideas and get updates on the status – under review, accepted, or implemented.
  • Coming soon, a smarter forms bar. Filter from the forms bar — for example, looking at certain sections within the form.

3. Updates to Lacerte

  • Automatic time tracking by return for all tax types. Make better decisions calculating billing, return on investment, and time allocation. Streamline document collection and collaboration.
  • Performance upgrades. Platform enhancements and database upgrades help to ensure higher quality and reliability. Alerts help preparers stay on track.
  • Optional workflow tools: These include hosting, e-signature, pay by refund, firm-level audit assistance and Intuit Practice Management.

For more information on ProConnect Tax Online visit proconnect.intuit.com/tax-online, for ProSeries visit proconnect.intuit.com/proseries/ and for more information on Lacerte visit proconnect.intuit.com/lacerte/.

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

Can Volunteers Deduct COVID-19 Related Expenses?

IRS
charitable contributions deductions

Year-End Plans Should Include Exit Planning

Business Tax
financial planning

Anatomy of a Pricing Conversation

Guide
Guide cover
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.