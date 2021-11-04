Intuit ProConnect Releases Advisory Guide

Intuit ProConnect has released The Path to Advisory, a comprehensive, free online guide available through the Intuit ProConnect Tax Pro Center to help firms lead with planning and advisory services.

The guide contains collective knowledge from tax professionals who help lead and shape positive change in the profession to help empower professionals to drive prosperity for clients and firms. It offers clear, actionable steps for firms looking to add advisory services, or firms already in the process of switching.

The guide also shares testimonials and coaching tips from Intuit Tax Council Members that have made the move towards advisory services, along with data, workbook pages, task lists and more. It is organized in chapters that build upon one another within three distinct stages:

Defining the vision Planning the roadmap Growing your practice

According to an August Intuit Accountant survey, 74 percent of tax firms provide tax planning and advisory services, with 62 percent saying they were getting paid for those services. With this guide, tax professionals will learn to:

Elevate their firm and become a trusted advisor for clients

Value and price advisory services

Easily navigate and build bespoke advisory service plans for a range of clients

Understand how to use time saved on compliance work to focus on improving advisory services

Identify the tools they need to add and grow advisory services

Finally, the Path to Advisory guide is designed to help make a transition from reliance on compliance to leading with advisory services more seamless, and allow firm owners across the country to benefit from expert knowledge and lessons learned.