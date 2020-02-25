Seth2016
Intuit ProConnect and Karbon Ink Practice Management Partnership

Intuit adds new partner Karbon to advance capabilities in ProConnect Tax Online and Lacerte, deliver automated tasks and optimize workflows for tax professionals.

Feb 25th 2020
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Intuit ProConnect is announcing Intuit Practice Management powered by Karbon, a practice management solution and advanced work and communications platform designed to enable a collaborative place for accounting firms and professional services to manage workflows, communicate with teams and deliver exceptional client work in today’s digital workplace.

Intuit Practice Management is expected to be available for tax year 2020. Additional terms, conditions and fees apply. Tax professionals will need to share client information with Karbon.

Due to the new partnership, enhanced and expanded capabilities with a subscription to Intuit Practice Management include:

  • Automated tasks: One centralized, searchable and shared cloud-based location for all client activities - with each member of the team - including emails, notes, time tracking, documents, projects and tasks.
  • Optimized workflows: Users can manage capacity with a visual snapshot of all work in progress, identify bottlenecks with performance analytics and keep up-to-date with shared timelines of all activity per project.
  • Integrated templates: Standardize tax specific tasks with templates for common tax returns like 1040 to corporate, estate or trust, allowing users to start and work on a tax return directly from within Intuit Practice Management.

The integration also allows users to access the tax return through deep links, track status of the return based on actions and activity within the tax workflow of Lacerte and ProConnect Tax Online. Additionally, users can standardize common processes with templated checklists and connect to CRMs, proposal software, time tracking, industry tools and more.

After creating an account, tax professionals can now seamlessly navigate from Intuit Practice Management to Intuit ProConnect Tax Online and Lacerte to confidently scope work, automate data collection, scale client onboarding, anticipate bottlenecks and automate recurring work.

