Intuit Practice Management Now Available Across All Intuit Accountants Products

With changing tax laws, deadlines, stimulus checks and more, taxpayers are looking to tax pros more than ever for their expertise. The rapidly changing landscape requires tax pros to constantly stay knowledgeable of updates, increasing the amount of content they absorb, on top of their increased demand from clients. Below are some key features and benefits of Intuit Practice Management designed to help address these issues:

Customizable Dashboards

Users can see staff assignments, priorities, deadlines and progress statuses for every client and service in one place. They can also create and save favorite views.

Real-Time Collaboration

Create tasks directly from client emails, assign them to staff, set notifications and even have staff discussions right from your smart inbox. Every interaction is recorded in a timeline.

Task Automation

Deliver consistent, quality services to every client with work templates that standardize processes and automate repetitive tasks like client reminders. Plus, Intuit Practice Management offers templates created exclusively for Intuit Lacerte Tax and Intuit ProConnect Tax.

Software Integration

Sync your client data between Intuit Practice Management and either Lacerte or ProConnect to reduce data entry, view e-file and eSignature statuses and prepare returns more efficiently. It also integrates with TSheets by QuickBooks, QuickBooks Online and thousands of other apps through Zapier.

Time and Billing

Track your staff members' time by client or job with TSheets, then process billing and payroll with QuickBooks—with all of your changes synced for the updated contact or work item across the different software through seamless integration.