Intuit Expands Paycheck Protection Program Loan Support and Tools in QuickBooks

Intuit is focused on providing meaningful updates to its QuickBooks ecosystem of products and services for small businesses and accounting professionals that help them save time and put more money in their pockets.

Current Availability includes:

A PPP Center: Available to all QuickBooks Online, Desktop, and Self-Employed customers who applied and received a loan through QuickBooks Capital. Found within the Capital tab of QuickBooks Online, the PPP Center operates as the primary source for accounting professionals and small businesses to find PPP related information. The center allows users to track expenses, estimate forgiveness, generate PPP-specific reports to support forgiveness applications and find answers to commonly asked questions.

A Loan Forgiveness Estimator: Available to all users who obtained a loan through QuickBooks Capital and are QuickBooks Online or Desktop customers with employees.By tracking current payroll and non-payroll spend during the covered period, the tool provides a snapshot of where businesses stand in real-time, and estimates how much of a loan is likely to be forgivable given current spending trends and SBA guidelines.

New PPP Reports: PPP Expense Reports are fully-customizable profit and loss reports that can be used to track selected eligible PPP expenses. PPP Payroll Reports are automatically updated and pull all eligible payroll expenses during the covered period. Expense reports are available to all QuickBooks Online, Desktop, and Self-Employed users within the PPP Center. Payroll reports are available to QuickBooks Online Payroll and QuickBooks Desktop Payroll customers.