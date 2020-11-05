Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Fueling Practice Profits with the Cloud

Guide


Hubdoc Adds Machine Learning Xero Features

Xero announced the next phase of its integration with Hubdoc by embedding Hubdoc’s technology to enhance machine learning in the Xero platform and rolling out a new update to help process bills and receipts faster.

Nov 5th 2020
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

First off, advanced automation technology in Xero Expenses, with embedded machine learning, can speed up the time it takes to transcribe and submit some receipts. The technology updates launch in mid-November and will enable Xero Expenses to extract relevant information faster.

This means employees can quickly submit expenses into the app and check for accuracy. Xero Expenses connects directly to the small business platform, making it easier to reconcile expenses against their accounting ledger.

In addition, Xero is launching one of its most requested features in Hubdoc, duplicate detection. In the coming weeks, Hubdoc will be able to automatically identify and highlight accounts payable documents that have the same supplier, date and amount and notify users about the duplicates before submitting into Xero.

Since Xero’s acquisition of Hubdoc in 2018, it’s made the technology available to all of Xero’s business edition global subscribers. The phase includes continuing to make the integration more seamless and embedding the technology into the infrastructure of Xero’s broader small business platform.

