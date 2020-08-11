Here’s What to Expect From the QuickBooks Desktop 2021 Release

All QuickBooks Desktop 2021 users can expect more automation designed to save time and boost productivity. New features of note will include:

Improved bank feeds

The ability to automatically send statements

Customize payment receipts

The ability to create rule-based customer groups

Changes in retail availability

Key additional benefits will include:

Unlimited customer support at no additional charge (a $299 annual value)

Automatic data backup and recovery at no additional charge (a $99 annual value)

Access to the latest version, with the latest features, security patches, and support for 3rd party operating system changes

The ability to automatically create and categorize receipt expense transactions using the QuickBooks Desktop Mobile App

An optional add-on discounted cloud-based remote access

Also, beginning in September, customers will only find the annually-renewed QuickBooks Desktop Plus subscription products on store shelves. Intuit plans to continue to offer one-time purchase products on its website, through online retailers, or by calling the sales team.

In addition, users will see a new 25 percent discount on the first year for Desktop Plus subscriptions and a 10 percent discount on one-time purchase products.