Gusto Adds New Accountant Advisory Service to its Offerings

Gusto’s People Advisory is a new way for accountants to serve their clients by advising on clients’ teams that expand revenue for their firms. To offer more complete details about the new program, we devised this simple Q&A but, as ever, feel free to reach out to Gusto directly for more details.

Q. What exactly is People Advisory ?

A. People Advisory is a new advisory service that accounting firms can offer their clients. It combines an accounting professional’s financial and business expertise with insights from people operations (i.e., payroll, benefits, HR). This allows accountants to advise businesses on making critical decisions related to their teams.

Q. What does People Advisory actually “Do” for accountants?

A. People Advisory was devised to help accountants build expertise on payroll, benefits and HR services, as well as Gusto’s People Platform. This, in turn, allows firms to offer a new, high-value advisory service.

Q. What are the requirements to join People Advisory?

A. Getting People Advisory Certified is the first step. The People Advisory Playbook will help firms with the implementation, execution and pricing of People Advisory services.

Q. How do accountants get involved?

A. People Advisory Certification is exclusive to Gusto Partners. Accounting firms can join Gusto's Partner Program to access the free education, tools and resources.

Q. What does People Advisory do for clients?

A. People Certified Accountants can guide clients on the "why, what, when and how" of benefits (e.g., health insurance) so they can take care of their employees’ well-being. The advice is rooted in an understanding of the clients’ goals. People Advisors can guide clients on short-term, medium-term and long-term goals for benefits while considering financial feasibility.