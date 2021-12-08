Greatland Streamlines W-2 Filing in Workday Union

With the year-end employee reporting season quickly approaching, Greatland has announced the addition of Workday API integration to its popular Yearli tax filing platform.

Business clients can now pull W-2 data from Workday, an enterprise management platform, into Yearli, for a seamless, efficient filing experience. The Yearli API integration is compatible with Workday Human Capital and Workday® Financial Management.

To take advantage of this new offering, business clients using Workday will need to:

Purchase Yearli Premier and set up a Yearli account

Log in to Workday and register the Yearli API

Connect to Workday inside the Yearli application

Select which company’s data needs to be imported

Review and submit the W2 forms

Greatland created Yearli to be a comprehensive, complete forms reporting platform that can deliver everything a business client needs to file with the appropriate federal and state agencies, and report to the recipient. Organizations can choose from a variety of plans (Core, Performance, Premier, or a custom bundle) depending on their specific needs.

In addition, Greatland can assure all users that it will take all reasonable steps to safeguard information a customer provides. All sensitive data is stored in databases and encrypted at the database level. Yearli Premier has gone through third-party audits and complies with the Service Organization Control Reports SOC 2 certification.

For more information on Yearli and this new offering, click here.