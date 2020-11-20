Greatland Releases Cloud-Based Form Filer

Yearli Premier provides users with increased flexibility, improved productivity and enhanced collaboration. The platform integrates into popular software packages and it can quickly import wage and information reporting data. Additionally, the program can send copies to recipients via email and mail.

Greatland is releasing Yearli Premier as businesses adapt to the new 1099-NEC form. In September 2020, the IRS released its annual Publication 1220, announcing that the 1099-NEC, the newly reactivated form for reporting nonemployee compensation, will not be included in the IRS 1099 Combined Federal/State Filing Program (CFSF Program). As a result, 1099-NEC filers will need to find a state filing option separate from the CFSF Program.

Yearli supports various state e-file options to states that require W-2, 1099 and 1095 reporting. All sensitive client data is stored in databases and encrypted both at rest and in transit. Yearli Premier has gone through third-party audits and complies with the Service Organization Control Reports SOC 2 certification.

For more information on Yearli and Yearli Premier, visit yearli.com.