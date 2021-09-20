Seth2016
Greatland Buys NY-Based W-2 & 1099 Company

Sep 20th 2021
Greatland, a provider of W-2 and 1099 products for businesses, announced that it has purchased New York-based Jasteck’s (www.jasteck.com) W-2 and 1099 preparation forms and software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jasteck’s software platform has helped CPA’s and a wide range of businesses with forms and filing. With the acquisition, Jasteck’s customers will seamlessly transition to Greatland’s Yearli platform and filing system. 

Yearli offers a complete federal, state and recipient W-2 and 1099 reporting platform, including a cloud-based option for remote offices. Yearli is a comprehensive W-2 and 1099 reporting software and online filing platform, available for businesses nationwide, and is designed to help businesses generate, file and deliver all related forms.

For more information on Yearli, visit https://yearli.com/.

