FloQast Has Account Reconciliation Management Tool

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, introduced a new Reconciling Items feature and debuted an enhanced version of its Reconciliation Management Solution.

Reconciling Items combines with FloQast's Tracking, AutoRec Matching, and Amortization to manage the account reconciliation process, from strategy and execution to audit readiness. Currently, more than half of all accountants report that they are still using manual methods to support their account reconciliation processes, leading to increased errors, delayed Financial Close, and a growing workload for accounting teams.

FloQast Reconciliation Management is an advanced workflow automation solution that works with FloQast Close to deliver end-to-end account reconciliation management. It is designed for high-growth scaling, pre-IPO, and enterprise-sized organizations that want to drive increased financial velocity and accuracy of the Financial Close while managing the risk of misstatement.

FloQast Reconciliation Management takes a holistic approach to reconciliations and allows accountants to: