Fathom Releases Educational Platform for Accountants Considering Advisory Work

Advisable provides access to the education and insights that power the world’s leading advisory teams. The platform features advisors in practice, sharing how they’re executing business advisory services to help their clients.

Andrew Jordon, Fathom’s Director of Business Development (EMEA), said that he’d spoken with many firms seeking examples on how to design, price and market advisory services to their clients.

Advisable launches with over 200 short videos from more than 30 pioneering accountants and bookkeepers from the UK, US and APAC regions. Advisable also focuses on six key areas that firms can find challenging: education, technology, process, service, marketing and pricing.

Andrew Webb, who is leading the content production for Advisable, said that each of the contributors highlights how they’ve addressed a specific problem or issue in one of these focus areas.

The content library will expand over time, with new interviews and comprehensive guides featuring expert commentary to be released soon.