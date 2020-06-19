Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
How to Speed Up Cash Flow and Boost Profits

Guide
Fathom Releases Educational Platform for Accountants Considering Advisory Work

Fathom, a business analytics software manker, is launching Advisable, a new educational platform designed to help accountants grow as business advisors, sharing tips and strategies from industry experts.

Jun 19th 2020
Advisable provides access to the education and insights that power the world’s leading advisory teams. The platform features advisors in practice, sharing how they’re executing business advisory services to help their clients.

Andrew Jordon, Fathom’s Director of Business Development (EMEA), said that he’d spoken with many firms seeking examples on how to design, price and market advisory services to their clients.

Advisable launches with over 200 short videos from more than 30 pioneering accountants and bookkeepers from the UK, US and APAC regions. Advisable also focuses on six key areas that firms can find challenging: education, technology, process, service, marketing and pricing.

Andrew Webb, who is leading the content production for Advisable, said that each of the contributors highlights how they’ve addressed a specific problem or issue in one of these focus areas.

The content library will expand over time, with new interviews and comprehensive guides featuring expert commentary to be released soon.

