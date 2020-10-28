Seth2016
Anatomy of a Pricing Conversation

Enhanced Support and eSignature Added to ATX

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced today that customers of its ATX professional tax software now have access to an eSignature solution that eliminates the need to print out tax returns so taxpayers can conveniently sign documents from anywhere. Coupled with enhanced support options that enable tax preparers to easily receive product support without ever leaving the tax return, these enhancements were designed to help firms be more effective and productive.

The ATX eSignature feature is built into the ATX software and users can sign up with DocuSign within this solution. In addition, ATX users also now have access to product support within the software so tax preparers no longer need to disrupt their workflow and leave the return, in order to contact product support.

ATX Enhanced Support provides preparers with easy access to product support and eliminates the need to wait on hold when they have questions. With just a click of a button in the solutions toolbar, tax preparers can use in-app chat functionality to speak with a product specialist. A Remote Support tool is also available to them if additional assistance is needed.

