Enhanced Support and eSignature Added to ATX
Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced today that customers of its ATX professional tax software now have access to an eSignature solution that eliminates the need to print out tax returns so taxpayers can conveniently sign documents from anywhere. Coupled with enhanced support options that enable tax preparers to easily receive product support without ever leaving the tax return, these enhancements were designed to help firms be more effective and productive.
