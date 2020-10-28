Enhanced Support and eSignature Added to ATX

The ATX eSignature feature is built into the ATX software and users can sign up with DocuSign within this solution. In addition, ATX users also now have access to product support within the software so tax preparers no longer need to disrupt their workflow and leave the return, in order to contact product support.

ATX Enhanced Support provides preparers with easy access to product support and eliminates the need to wait on hold when they have questions. With just a click of a button in the solutions toolbar, tax preparers can use in-app chat functionality to speak with a product specialist. A Remote Support tool is also available to them if additional assistance is needed.