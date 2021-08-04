Dext Releases Commerce Solution for Accountants

Dext has officially released Dext Commerce, which is designed to allow accountants and bookkeepers to take on more digital sales clients by simplifying the collection and categorization of sales data from 16 e-commerce, POS and payment platforms including: Amazon, PayPal, Shopify and Stripe. It also integrates with Xero and Quickbooks Online, enabling accountants and bookkeepers to accurately submit eCommerce revenue into the largest accounting platforms.

The solution solves the challenge of manually fetching and consolidating sales data from multiple commerce and payment platforms in different formats. Dext Commerce was built to simplify sales data and tax calculations across multiple countries, allowing accountants and bookkeepers to more profitably service digital sales clients.

Key Dext Commerce features include:

A digital record of sales transactions line by line to support compliance with new data regulations like ‘Making Tax Digital’ in the UK

Making sure clients report and pay the right sales tax, wherever they sell

Itemize sales, fees, refunds and reimbursements data, line by line, with one subscription

For reference, e-commerce sales in the UK and US comprised 35 percent of total retail sales in 2021, nearly doubling in the UK in particular.

Dext Commerce is available to all accountants, bookkeepers and businesses in the UK, US and Canada from September 1st, with rollout in France and Australia later this year.