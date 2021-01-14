CPA.com and CaseWare Release OnPoint Audit Beta

The beta release of OnPoint Audit is open only to select CaseWare Cloud and OnPoint A&A Suite customers, allowing these firms an early opportunity to move to complete cloud-only management of their audits. Firms that participate in this beta release will also have opportunities to work directly with the product development team and offer input as OnPoint Audit is refined.

Like other OnPoint applications, OnPoint Audit is hosted on CaseWare Cloud and relies on existing audit methodology. The DAS initiative, on which the AICPA, CPA.com and CaseWare are also collaborating, will deliver a significant, transformational methodology. The development of DAS, a critical milestone for the profession, remains on track with an initial commercial launch expected later this year.

Among the features in OnPoint Audit’s release are:

Smart content - Increase productivity, eliminate redundancy and reduce the risk of over/under auditing via tailored content

- Increase productivity, eliminate redundancy and reduce the risk of over/under auditing via tailored content Collaboration - Communicate anytime, anywhere with both your team and client

- Communicate anytime, anywhere with both your team and client Workflow – Streamline audits and gain efficiency through intelligent, guided workflows

– Streamline audits and gain efficiency through intelligent, guided workflows Update process - Quickly and effortlessly update engagement files

- Quickly and effortlessly update engagement files Review tools - Visualize content changes to ensure changes are compliant

- Visualize content changes to ensure changes are compliant Engagement management - Create dashboard visualizations of key data contained in the engagement files and track engagement status

- Create dashboard visualizations of key data contained in the engagement files and track engagement status Integrated analytics – Generate sample sizes, select samples, test transactions and gather results, all without leaving the engagement file

– Generate sample sizes, select samples, test transactions and gather results, all without leaving the engagement file Automated financial statements – Produce compliant financial statements in just minutes

Existing CaseWare Desktop and OnPoint A&A Suite customers can request access to the beta release by going to cpa.com/onpoint-audit and completing a short form. Upon its full commercial release, planned for spring 2021, OnPoint Audit will become the latest product in the OnPoint A&A Suite, providing a comprehensive set of solutions to help accounting firms succeed in a digital world.

To learn more about the OnPoint A&A Suite, please visit cpa.com/onpoint.