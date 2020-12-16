CPA Exchange Launched for Firm Transitions

In response to the increase of CPA firm mergers and acquisitions, CPA Exchange launched its proprietary digital platform designed to help public accounting firms transition and monetize their practices.

The CPA Exchange was built to streamline the way accounting practices are bought and sold. CPA firms wishing to sell can list their practices for qualified buyers to evaluate their offer in a secure and anonymous environment.

The owners believe that ongoing changes introduced by technology, and the post-COVID-19 workplace created an ideal opportunity for firms to collaborate with other CPAs and create value for themselves and their stakeholders. The CPA Exchange looks to provide a space to transform, grow and transition CPA practices in a volatile market.