Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

2021 Tax Season Handbook

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Tags:

CPA Exchange Launched for Firm Transitions

Dec 16th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

In response to the increase of CPA firm mergers and acquisitions, CPA Exchange launched its proprietary digital platform designed to help public accounting firms transition and monetize their practices.

The CPA Exchange was built to streamline the way accounting practices are bought and sold. CPA firms wishing to sell can list their practices for qualified buyers to evaluate their offer in a secure and anonymous environment.

The owners believe that ongoing changes introduced by technology, and the post-COVID-19 workplace created an ideal opportunity for firms to collaborate with other CPAs and create value for themselves and their stakeholders. The CPA Exchange looks to provide a space to transform, grow and transition CPA practices in a volatile market.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

How Businesses Can Better Support Women of Color

Growth
women of color accounting

Verady Expands Features for 2021 Tax Season

Accounting Software News
Mobile News

2021 Tax Season Handbook

Guide
Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.