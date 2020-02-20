Client Hub Now Automates Resolving Unclassified Expenses

Now, accounting professionals can automate the process of sending client transactions for resolution, without the need for spreadsheets. Client Hub delivers a shared workspace where accountants and clients collaborate.

Clients access their workspace either online through Client Hub’s web app or anywhere through Client Hub’s popular mobile apps for iOS and Android. This new integration is designed to essentially work a workspace and an extension of QuickBooks.

Firms using Client Hub can now connect a client’s QuickBooks files to that client’s workspace in Client Hub. Then, they can designate a QuickBooks account for uncategorized transactions.

When an expense gets posted to that account, Client Hub instantly creates a Client Task for that client. The client can immediately classify the transaction, saving accountants hours of lost time chasing down clients later in the process.

This Client Hub integration leverages connectivity between accountants and clients through the cloud to save hours of time and provide an always current set of books. The Client Hub platform includes: Simple Communication, Client Tasks, Secure File Sharing, access to Apps, Resources and more.

