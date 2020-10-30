CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach Gets New Titles

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has added new Knowledge-based Titles to its CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach and CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR expert solutions on the CCH Axcess cloud-based tax preparation, compliance and workflow management platform.
CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach was designed to facilitate collaboration across audit engagement, improve overall audit quality and enable auditors to exercise professional judgment. With the new title releases it now includes updated practice aids and tips for auditing the following:
Commercial titles
Common Interest Realty Associations
Dealerships
Employee Benefit Plans
Examinations of Service Organizations (SOC)
Financial Institutions
Government Institutions
Non-traditional Engagements
Not-for-Profits
PCAOB audits
Recent Construction
Health Care
Real Estate additions
CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR is designed for firms that focus on preparation, compilation or review (PCR) engagements. It tailors practice aids based on the characteristics of the firm and the client, enabling accountants to complete PCR engagements entirely in the cloud for greater collaboration, improved quality and efficiency and easy access from anywhere. The solution now includes titles, practice aids and tips for auditing the following:
