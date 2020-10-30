CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach Gets New Titles

CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach was designed to facilitate collaboration across audit engagement, improve overall audit quality and enable auditors to exercise professional judgment. With the new title releases it now includes updated practice aids and tips for auditing the following:

Commercial titles

Common Interest Realty Associations

Dealerships

Employee Benefit Plans

Examinations of Service Organizations (SOC)

Financial Institutions

Government Institutions

Non-traditional Engagements

Not-for-Profits

PCAOB audits

Recent Construction

Health Care

Real Estate additions

CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR is designed for firms that focus on preparation, compilation or review (PCR) engagements. It tailors practice aids based on the characteristics of the firm and the client, enabling accountants to complete PCR engagements entirely in the cloud for greater collaboration, improved quality and efficiency and easy access from anywhere. The solution now includes titles, practice aids and tips for auditing the following: