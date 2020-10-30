Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach Gets New Titles

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has added new Knowledge-based Titles to its CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach and CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR expert solutions on the CCH Axcess cloud-based tax preparation, compliance and workflow management platform.

Oct 30th 2020
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach was designed to facilitate collaboration across audit engagement, improve overall audit quality and enable auditors to exercise professional judgment. With the new title releases it now includes updated practice aids and tips for auditing the following:

  • Commercial titles
  • Common Interest Realty Associations
  • Dealerships
  • Employee Benefit Plans
  • Examinations of Service Organizations (SOC)
  • Financial Institutions
  • Government Institutions
  • Non-traditional Engagements
  • Not-for-Profits
  • PCAOB audits
  • Recent Construction
  • Health Care
  • Real Estate additions

CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach PCR is designed for firms that focus on preparation, compilation or review (PCR) engagements. It tailors practice aids based on the characteristics of the firm and the client, enabling accountants to complete PCR engagements entirely in the cloud for greater collaboration, improved quality and efficiency and easy access from anywhere. The solution now includes titles, practice aids and tips for auditing the following:

  • Commercial Entities
  • Common Interest Realty Associations
  • Construction
  • Dealerships
  • Not-for-Profits
  • Real Estate firms
