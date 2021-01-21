CCH Axcess Client Collaboration Receives Upgrade

The new capabilities in CCH Client Collaboration were developed specifically to save firms and clients time during a busy tax season and to reduce overall tax season compression. They include several new features designed to help decrease the time clients spend collecting and delivering tax documentation to their accountant, paying invoices and going back-and-forth with the firm to collect data needed during a busy season.

Key enhancements and new features in this latest CCH Axcess Client Collaboration release include the following:

Personalized Organizers

The new personalized organizers now feature new Schedule C and Schedule E organizers. Prior year businesses are displayed and clients can click into each business to view prior year details and provide current year amounts. They can also add new businesses or rental properties or indicate when a business or property was disposed.

Simplified Task List

Clients can now more easily see the tasks they must complete and in which order. Progress indicators are synchronized back to the firm dashboard, allowing both the client and the firm to see the client’s progress in real time. A new missing and open items option makes it easier for clients to see when the accountant needs additional documentation.

New Overview Dashboard

A new firm overview dashboard provides the firm’s management team with a visual view of client requests in their various stages of completion. With the ability to drill down into any status to view or interact with client requests, managers now can now more easily track work throughout their office or firm.