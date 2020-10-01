Seth2016
CCH AnswerConnect Users Can Now Use PPP Loan Tool

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that users of its CCH AnswerConnect online research platform now have access to a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness estimator, which was developed by Paychex Inc.

Oct 1st 2020
Mobile News
Wolters Kluwer selected the PPP loan forgiveness estimator from Paychex to provide an integrated online research solution through which tax and accounting professionals can access critical PPP loan forgiveness data to support their business clients as they continue to navigate the complex and changing guidelines for the PPP loan process.

Paychex’s PPP Loan Forgiveness Estimator assists business owners with understanding how much of their PPP loan may be forgiven by the federal government. When accessing the tool, CCH AnswerConnect users will be asked to input a variety of information around their clients’ loan and business, including loan amount, payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. The tool is updated as new guidance is released on deadlines, extensions and more.

In addition, accountants who are registered for Paychex’s AccountantHQ and have clients that utilize Paychex Flex, the company’s cloud-based HR technology platform, have access to expanded PPP loan forgiveness solutions, including the ability to run signature-ready forgiveness applications.

To access the PPP loan forgiveness estimator powered by Paychex, CCH AnswerConnect users can visit https://answerconnect.cch.com.

