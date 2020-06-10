Canopy Releases New Updates and Features Across its Product Suite

These improvements come on the heels of Canopy’s website, mobile app and logo rebrand, new user interface within its application suite and a new help center.

New features and updates include:

Time Tracking: A new timer updates separate time from billing and adds the ability to enter new time entries with no start or end time. Additionally, all saved time entries will be visible on the new My Timers dashboard, making it easier to track time spent on each case.

Desktop Assistant Update - File Migration: It is now possible to seamlessly migrate client files directly into Canopy’s software in bulk.

Task Templates Enhancements: New pre-set task templates are now available to improve workflow and are easily modifiable depending on the individual firm’s needs.

Tax Resolution – Notices: For Canopy’s Tax Resolution software users, Notices will be easier to find, navigate, and create under the global add icon and the tasks dashboard. Available in the coming weeks, users will be able to add merge fields to important documents, like the client’s name or address, adding increased organization and saving time.

Coming Soon

Calendar Events: Calendar events will soon be visible in each client’s contact profile, making it easier to quickly see any appointments scheduled.