New features and updates include:

Practice Management

Canopy is further streamlining firm activities through feature updates to the Canopy Mobile app and making it easier to track team productivity with a new dashboard.

Productivity Dashboard : Users can now set time budgets on tasks and subtasks to track how teams use their time. As a result, managers have better insight into specific projects as well as a holistic view of productivity across projects.

: Users can now set time budgets on tasks and subtasks to track how teams use their time. As a result, managers have better insight into specific projects as well as a holistic view of productivity across projects. Tasks on Mobile : Aimed at ensuring accountants can work efficiently from anywhere, this new feature allows users to add and manage tasks within the Canopy Mobile app.

: Aimed at ensuring accountants can work efficiently from anywhere, this new feature allows users to add and manage tasks within the Canopy Mobile app. Client Requests on Mobile: Accountants can now create, send and comment on client requests, directly from the Canopy Mobile app.

Tax Resolution

Notices eSign: Accountants and their clients can now eSign an editable document within Canopy’s Notices tool, resulting in saved time and streamlined notice resolution for the client.

In the coming weeks, Canopy will also be introducing annotations for better document management. PDF annotations can be applied and managed within Canopy to support team collaboration, particularly for teams working remotely.