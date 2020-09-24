Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Starting Your Own Accounting Practice

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Tags:

Canopy Releases Feature Updates for its Practice Management and Tax Resolution Software

Canopy, a cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, has added new features and updates across its software suite designed to equip users with the tools they need to best organize their firm and efficiently utilize their time.

Sep 24th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

New features and updates include:

Practice Management

Canopy is further streamlining firm activities through feature updates to the Canopy Mobile app and making it easier to track team productivity with a new dashboard.

  • Productivity Dashboard: Users can now set time budgets on tasks and subtasks to track how teams use their time. As a result, managers have better insight into specific projects as well as a holistic view of productivity across projects.
  • Tasks on Mobile: Aimed at ensuring accountants can work efficiently from anywhere, this new feature allows users to add and manage tasks within the Canopy Mobile app.
  • Client Requests on Mobile: Accountants can now create, send and comment on client requests, directly from the Canopy Mobile app.

Tax Resolution

  • Notices eSign: Accountants and their clients can now eSign an editable document within Canopy’s Notices tool, resulting in saved time and streamlined notice resolution for the client.

In the coming weeks, Canopy will also be introducing annotations for better document management. PDF annotations can be applied and managed within Canopy to support team collaboration, particularly for teams working remotely.

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

Why We Need Female Leaders Now More Than Ever

Practice Excellence
woman small business

Work 2020: What it Means for Your Firm and Clients

Growth
remote worker

Starting Your Own Accounting Practice

Guide
Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.