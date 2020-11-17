BQE Software Partners With AffiniPay

BQE CORE customers now have access to AffiniPay's LawPay, DesignPay and CPACharge offerings, allowing firms an easy, secure way to accept credit cards and eChecks from their clients. CPACharge, in particular, is a payment solution used by more than 150,000 accounting professionals nationwide and has been approved by more than 30 state CPA societies.

BQE CORE customers now have in-app access to all the industry specific payment platforms from AffiniPay and can enjoy their following benefits:

$0 start-up or annual fees

No minimum processing required

No cancellation penalty

PCI compliance

Fraud and chargeback protection

Unlimited support by email, phone and live chat.

In addition, architecture, engineering and other design firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to AffinPay's DesignPay electronic payment portal.

Law firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to AffiniPay's LawPay platform which meets compliance with ABA and IOLTA guidelines and has been approved by all 50 state bars. The ABA has vetted LawPay and recommends it as the payment solution for the legal profession.