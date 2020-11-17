Seth2016
BQE Software Partners With AffiniPay

BQE, a software provider to professional service firms has partnered with AffiniPay, which develops online tools for legal, accounting and association professionals to accept payments quickly and securely.

Nov 17th 2020
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

BQE CORE customers now have access to AffiniPay's LawPay, DesignPay and CPACharge offerings, allowing firms an easy, secure way to accept credit cards and eChecks from their clients. CPACharge, in particular, is a payment solution used by more than 150,000 accounting professionals nationwide and has been approved by more than 30 state CPA societies.

BQE CORE customers now have in-app access to all the industry specific payment platforms from AffiniPay and can enjoy their following benefits:

  • $0 start-up or annual fees
  • No minimum processing required
  • No cancellation penalty
  • PCI compliance
  • Fraud and chargeback protection
  • Unlimited support by email, phone and live chat.

In addition, architecture, engineering and other design firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to AffinPay's DesignPay electronic payment portal.

Law firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to AffiniPay's LawPay platform which meets compliance with ABA and IOLTA guidelines and has been approved by all 50 state bars. The ABA has vetted LawPay and recommends it as the payment solution for the legal profession.

