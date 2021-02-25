Seth2016
Botkeeper to Turn Leads Over to Accountants

Botkeeper, a machine learning-powered bookkeeping solution, is now requiring SMBs interested in using Botkeeper to do so through their Partner Community, effectively funneling leads directly to accountants.

Feb 25th 2021
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Botkeeper’s move focuses around connecting their partner accountants with businesses in need of bookkeeping services and accounting support. With this shift in focus, the company can now funnel those businesses that need bookkeeping services straight to the accountant or CPA firms in the Botkeeper ecosystem.

Botkeeper’s strategy of growing its network of accounting partners and funneling businesses in need of accounting services to these partners expected to have a significant impact on the productivity and growth of the profession.

Some background: Botkeeper used 2020 to focus internally on its team, culture, engineering, and accounting partners.  Employee and client satisfaction scores increased to 4.55 and 4.62 out of 5 respectively. Botkeeper’s messaging has resulted in 300k regular visitors to their website in 2020.

The company’s technology team reduced the average manual hours required to service a client by 39 percent. Last year, several CPA firm partners reached 100 percent adoption of Botkeeper for all their clients, with several more slated for firm-wide rollouts in 2021 and 2022.

To learn more about becoming a Botkeeper Accounting Partner, visit botkeeper.com

