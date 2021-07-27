Botkeeper Partners With Vic.ai

A new module within Botkeeper will provide accountants and firms a unified, faster, more intelligent, and advanced autonomous Accounts Payable (AP) solution integrated with their GL and bill pay systems, all from within the Botkeeper Operating System.

Integrating Vic.ai into the Botkeeper Operating System was designed to provide accountants with enhanced autonomous invoice processing and real-time insights.

The new autonomous module powered by Vic.ai will allow for invoice processing to occur without any data entry or classification review beforehand. This includes everything from vendor identification to cost and dimensional classifications on a line item level.

Artificial intelligence and statistical analysis will surface new reporting and insights to accounting firms. A firm’s team can then be enabled with the capacity to analyze and share data with their clients to help them make the most informed business decisions.

