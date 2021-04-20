Seth2016
Botkeeper Has New Pricing for Accountants

Botkeeper, a machine learning-powered bookkeeping business solution for accounting firms, has a new pricing model intended to break down cost barriers, increase scale and provide greater access for firms of all sizes.

Botkeeper’s packaging has been reworked into a scaling model that provides a more consumable approach to the Botkeeper offering, bringing greater value and flexibility to accounting firms that want to use the powerful solution. The two new products and their tiered pricing structure allow accounting firms to begin leveraging a CAS management platform and AI for as low as $10K per year.

Back in February, Botkeeper began requiring SMBs interested in using Botkeeper to do so through their Partner Community, effectively funneling leads directly to accountants.

To learn more about becoming a Botkeeper Accounting Partner, visit botkeeper.com/get-started.

