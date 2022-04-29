Bloomberg's Workflow Automation for Fixed Assets

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting has released Workflow Automation, an enhancement to its Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets solution that essentially automates the challenging and error-prone process of manual data input for processing fixed assets transactions for both financial and tax accounting.

Workflow Automation for Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets was built to provide a streamlined process for the import of complex and high volumes of asset data in multiple formats and from different sources. A simple, wizard-like automated import process allows users to easily review fixed assets data and make quick and easy adjustments.

This enhancement is configurable for both direct connections and file-based transfers and eliminates the need for third-party tools. The new automated process was also designed to reduce errors by eliminating the need for manual entry. It exposes errors in the user interface and creates a traceable audit history for controls, all in a secure cloud environment.

Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets is an enterprise capital asset management solution that reduces risk and saves users time and money accounting for and managing the full lifecycle of fixed assets.

For more information and to schedule a demo, visit http://onb-tax.com/Isi950IRhPE.