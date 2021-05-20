Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Enhances NOL Manager

Focused on NOLs and the differing complexity by state, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting tax experts regularly update corporate state income tax rules and regulations across 44 states, the District of Columbia and New York City. Most recently, CARES Act changes that affect tax years 2018, 2019 and 2020 were incorporated into State NOL Manager to fully equip tax professionals working on tax deliverables for these years.

State NOL Manager integrates tax expertise with purpose-built calculations to bring efficiency and control to tasks including:

Calculating NOL generation, utilization and expiration amounts by tax year

Analysis of carryback and carryforward NOLs

Identifying pre- and post-apportionment NOL states

Reporting on cumulative NOL ending balances by tax year

