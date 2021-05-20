Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Guide
Sponsored

The 8 Most Important Tax Issues of 2020

Guide cover
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews
Tags:

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Enhances NOL Manager

by

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting has made enhancements to State NOL Manager, formerly known as State Tax Analyzer, an all-in-one compliance, provision and planning application for multistate businesses with net operating losses (NOLs) across multiple states.

May 20th 2021
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Focused on NOLs and the differing complexity by state, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting tax experts regularly update corporate state income tax rules and regulations across 44 states, the District of Columbia and New York City. Most recently, CARES Act changes that affect tax years 2018, 2019 and 2020 were incorporated into State NOL Manager to fully equip tax professionals working on tax deliverables for these years.

State NOL Manager integrates tax expertise with purpose-built calculations to bring efficiency and control to tasks including:

  • Calculating NOL generation, utilization and expiration amounts by tax year
  • Analysis of carryback and carryforward NOLs
  • Identifying pre- and post-apportionment NOL states
  • Reporting on cumulative NOL ending balances by tax year

For more information and to schedule a demo, visit http://onb-tax.com/mDJg50EQumT.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

IRS

How to Calculate a Home Office Deduction Correctly

by
salt deductions
IRS

Tax Court Halts Horse Roping Deductions

by
IRS criminal investigations
Guide
Sponsored

The 8 Most Important Tax Issues of 2020

Guide cover
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.