Bill.com Has New Features for Accountants and SMBs

Bill.com is rolling out a series of new product features that expand Bill.com’s ability to be the all-in-one financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses and accountants.

New features that increase visibility and control include:

Custom Dimensions for Sage Intacct: Going live in early 2022, custom fields can be added to reports and dashboards for Sage Intacct customers. These custom fields are mandatory for compliance purposes in certain sectors, like nonprofits, where organizations are required to keep track of their programs and donors within their accounting system.

Enhanced Approval Policies: Businesses can now route approvals to individuals and groups using an expanded set of routing criteria — such as vendor, location, department, and general ledger (GL) account — giving users more flexibility in creating approval workflows.

Dual Control: The dual control feature allows businesses to require a second approval for changes made to key actions, such as adding company or vendor bank accounts, helping to reduce risk of intentional fraud or accidental errors.

Single Sign-On (SSO): Business clients can grant authorized users safe and secure access to their Bill.com account. SSO can be enabled through a variety of identity providers such as G Suite (Google), AuthO, Centrify, Microsoft Azure, Okta, and many others.

Console Client Groups: Different entities can now be rolled under one client group name, creating an efficient way to view, sort and assign team members to client accounts and have quick one-click access to each.

Pay By Card: Business clients can now pay their vendors with a credit or debit card — even if the vendor does not accept cards. They can also earn credit card rewards and better manage their cash flow. Bill.com Pay By Card transactions sync with QuickBooks Online and Sage Intacct accounting software.