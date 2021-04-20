Bill.com Has Integrations with Dynamics 365

Bill.com, a provider of cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations has expanded of the company’s partner ecosystem with Microsoft Dynamics 365, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics GP.

Mutual customers will now be able to take control of their financial processes, save time and scale with confidence through the power of the integrations’ accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) intelligent automation workflows and payments.

Key customer benefits of the Bill.com sync with Dynamics 365 include:

Time savings through automated and streamlined AP workflows, reduced manual data entry and flexible, single-click payment options

Easier payables and receivables management through integration with existing Dynamics 365 accounting software. Users can now manage cash flow in real-time, set up their payables and receivables within days and quickly and easily pay and get paid.

Enhanced cash flow visibility and stronger financial process control.

The Bill.com and Dynamics 365 automatic sync is now live. For more information on the Bill.com Sync with Microsoft Dynamics, please click here.