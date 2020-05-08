Seth2016
Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Avii Releases Unified Workspace 2.0 to Aid Accounting Firms Post COVID-19

May 8th 2020
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Avii,  a practice management platform maker for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms has released Avii Workspace 2.0.

The product was designed to be a transparent upgrade to existing and incoming Avii customers. Additionally, Avii is providing the full 2.0 version of Avii Workspace free of charge for evaluation and pilot programs to firms of all sizes.

Of the 25 enhancements and addtions made to Avii Workspace 2.0, the following are most notable:

  • Integrated scheduling, budgeting and reporting
  • Client management
  • Project management
  • An audit procedures tool
  • A document request list
  • A customizable newsfeed
  • Enhancements to mobile touch-based interface
