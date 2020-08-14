Seth2016
Staffing in a Post-Lockdown World

Avii Releases New Intelligent Auditing Software in Avii Workspace

As audit and ddvisory reign supreme as a critical need and differentiator for accounting practices, Avii a practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory work, is bringing additional advanced functionality forward in Avii Audit Procedures found within the current version of Avii Workspace™.

Aug 14th 2020
Avii’s Audit Procedures is the outgrowth of 20 years’ experience in custom development of audit functionality for clients in the Big 4 to cover critical functions in state and federal agencies. Avii’s auditing software is designed to bring clarity and process to specialized aspects of auditing, including:

  • Providing teams with a way to track established procedures by audit type
  • Helping to train new members
  • Establishing a consistent flow and response so clients know what to expect
  • Tracking completed steps for continual status

In all, the Audit Procedures tool is the specialized auditing software that actually helps accountants assess risks and provide meaningful assessments to their clients. From audits surrounding bookkeeping to the financial statements and analysis that meets compliance needs and helps to inform the accurate and successful outcomes of M&A and funding events, the new functionality in this software is a critical key.

For more information on Avii Workspace and the new Audit Procedures Tool, visit www.Avii.com.

