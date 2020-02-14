Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Tags:

Avii Adds Inline Editing Support for Microsoft OneDrive

Avii, a practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms, now provides inline editing support for Microsoft OneDrive.

Feb 14th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

What this means to practitioners is the ability to not only open OneDrive files from within the Avii platform, but to also seamlessly edit their OneDrive documents in place. The content on the screen is an exact match to the final document, with all changes saved.

Back in December 2019, Avii announced the inclusion of OneDrive in the growing list of best-in-class technologies its Avii Workspace platform can support with bi-directional syncing. This addition eliminates the need to exit the platform to re-enter an existing SaaS application they continue to use (which is one of the biggest causes of time and productivity waste accounting practitioners face).

Avii’s integration with OneDrive, which now includes inline editing, is available at no additional charge to accountants using the Avii Workspace.

Related Articles

Bloomberg Tax Enhances Advantage Fixed Assets Tool

The Realities of the Automated Practice

 

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

Your 2020 Sales Tax Legislative Outlook

marketing plan

Identifying and Coping with Imposter Syndrome

Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.