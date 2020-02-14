Avii Adds Inline Editing Support for Microsoft OneDrive

What this means to practitioners is the ability to not only open OneDrive files from within the Avii platform, but to also seamlessly edit their OneDrive documents in place. The content on the screen is an exact match to the final document, with all changes saved.

Back in December 2019, Avii announced the inclusion of OneDrive in the growing list of best-in-class technologies its Avii Workspace platform can support with bi-directional syncing. This addition eliminates the need to exit the platform to re-enter an existing SaaS application they continue to use (which is one of the biggest causes of time and productivity waste accounting practitioners face).

Avii’s integration with OneDrive, which now includes inline editing, is available at no additional charge to accountants using the Avii Workspace.

