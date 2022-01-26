AvidXchange Integrates With Sage 100 Contractor

AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, has announced the integration of Sage 100 Contractor with AvidPay through the TimberScan Titanium platform/

This move was designed to provide a full purchase-to-pay solution to help streamline the accounts payable process for even more professionals in the construction industry. This integration is available through AvidSuite for Construction, a portfolio of AP automation offerings for leading construction accounting systems, including Sage Intacct and Sage 300 CRE, that is purpose-built for those users.

With AvidPay completing the AP process in TimberScan Titanium, contractors and project managers can increase efficiency with the ability to now match purchase orders, route invoices for approval and make more secure vendor payments through the AvidPay Network.

This embedded integration also offers better visibility and control over the payments process, which can help optimize supplier relationships and reduce manual processing, as well as gain real-time access to vendor payment status and history within the fully automated platform.

To learn more about this integration and AvidSuite for Construction, visit: https://www.avidxchange.com/industries/construction/