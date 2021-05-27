Avalara's New Tax Compliance Tools for Accountants

Avalara, Inc., a provider of automated tax compliance tools and services for businesses of all sizes, has released an array of new tax compliance products and services designed specifically for accountants.

Know as Avalara for Accountants, the new offering was designed to provide accounting professionals with the technology to simplify and streamline their tax compliance practice, including:

Sales tax returns preparation and filing automation options

License research, preparation and management

Sales tax expert advice

Avalara for Accountants is engineered specifically for the workflow and processes unique to professional service providers. Firms can now use Avalara’s compliance automation solution to efficiently scale sales tax services required by clients, including:

Sales Tax Preparation and Filing

Streamline the returns preparation and filing process through automation, with more accuracy and control. Avalara offers two distinct returns preparation and filing platforms, based on individual practice needs:

Avalara Returns for Accountants is the choice of firms with a mature sales tax practice, providing the process flexibility to support the most demanding clients. These firms are growing their practice with Returns for Accountants using multiprocessor workflow management, data import and filing automation. Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants appeals to practices wanting to outsource sales tax compliance, freeing up their valuable resources for higher-value work, while retaining visibility of status with the ability to sign off on final client returns.

Sales Tax Expert Advice

Authoritatively respond to client inquiries on sales taxability, rates, and regulations, reducing time spent attempting to interpret government websites:

TTR Tax Expert Access for Accountants includes DIY sales tax research tools plus plain-language explanations, historical information, rooftop-level tax rates, and Yes/No responses to share with clients. Accountants can use the TTR service to model complex scenarios and develop easy-to-understand comparison charts to support client advisory.

Business License Management

Streamline the process of researching, obtaining, and renewing business licenses for clients, including government permits, tax registrations, workforce certifications, contracts, leases and violations:

Avalara License Management for Accountants provides built-in workflow management to support license research, acquisition, and renewal processes. A multi-client dashboard makes it easy to track license status and grow a business managing clients’ business licenses.

Avalara plans to continue to add new capabilities, functionality and features to the Avalara for Accountants solution. For additional information about Avalara for Accountants, please click here.