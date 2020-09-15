Seth2016
How Cloud-based Firms Navigated Office Shutdowns

Avalara Unveils Comprehensive Alcohol Beverage Sales Compliance Solution

Avalara Inc., a provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation, has released Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol, a new tool for wineries, distilleries, breweries, importers and retailers that locates and calculates sales and use tax plus beverage alcohol tax rates and connects to ecommerce or accounting software already in use.

Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating tasting rooms, restaurants and bars shutting down or scaling back, licensees in all tiers of the industry had to act immediately to weather the massive sales channel realignment to off-premises sales. AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol was designed to deliver a comprehensive, integrated and automated compliance solution consisting of software and services including:

  • Avalara Licensing for Beverage Alcohol: Businesses must properly register and maintain state beverage alcohol licenses, or risk revocation of licensure in the state, and potentially at the federal level. Licensing for Beverage Alcohol tracks registration with the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), state departments of revenue (DORs), and Alcohol Beverage Control departments (ABCs).
  • Avalara Product Registration for Beverage Alcohol: Secure the right permits in the right places and make sure every label is properly registered at the federal and state levels. Product Registration for Beverage Alcohol allows businesses to outsource interaction with regulatory entities at all levels of government.
  • Avalara Returns for Beverage Alcohol: Failure to comply with reporting requirements and tax remittance can put business licensure in jeopardy. With Returns for Beverage Alcohol, Avalara manages the end-to-end returns process on behalf of customers, improving compliance while reducing manual effort.

To learn more about AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol, click here.

