Avalara Has Sales Tax Tool for Accounting Firms

Avalara Inc. has made available Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants (MRA), a cloud sales tax returns solution designed exclusively for accounting firms of all sizes.

MRA was built to enable firms to extend their practice with automated sales tax preparation and filing services, provide clients with the benefits of a fully managed returns service and add efficiency while focusing on other high-value services.

In addition, Avalara’s MRA tool allows firms to:

Support clients with an easy-to-use dashboard . Access the filing process for all clients and their returns from a single dashboard designed for accountant workflow, with customizable, multi-client views, all managed from one cloud-based system.

. Access the filing process for all clients and their returns from a single dashboard designed for accountant workflow, with customizable, multi-client views, all managed from one cloud-based system. Automatically track state and local jurisdiction filing requirements . MRA automatically prepares tax returns based on the appropriate government forms and state and local requirements, eliminating the need to navigate multiple department of revenue sites.

. MRA automatically prepares tax returns based on the appropriate government forms and state and local requirements, eliminating the need to navigate multiple department of revenue sites. Remit payments on clients’ behalf. Avalara works directly with departments of revenue. Once a firm approves a client’s tax liability worksheet, Avalara handles the filing, payment, and related notice management (at firm’s request) on behalf of clients and keeps firm up to date on filing status.

Avalara works directly with departments of revenue. Once a firm approves a client’s tax liability worksheet, Avalara handles the filing, payment, and related notice management (at firm’s request) on behalf of clients and keeps firm up to date on filing status. Support omni-channel data imports. MRA provides robust data import functions to easily aggregate client sales information from multiple channels and marketplaces.

Avalara launches MRA as professionals work overtime to help clients manage an increasing list of tax-related trends, including increased sales tax complexity following the 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Supreme Court decision. This action resulted in ongoing state-specific economic nexus legislation, with nearly every state having varying effective dates, exemptions and thresholds, thereby forcing clients across industries to navigate an ever-changing maze of compliance. In tandem, pandemic-driven state budget shortfalls are pushing jurisdictions toward enhanced enforcement of sales tax laws, putting clients at greater risk.

Register here to get an inside view of MRA during a January 21 product launch webcast.