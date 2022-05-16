Avalara Adds Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants

Avalara announced the availability of Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants, designed for use by transfer pricing experts and non-experts working in firms of all sizes.

Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants automates the transfer pricing documentation process for any firm, supplying control and visibility, while enabling firms with or without in-house transfer pricing expertise to prepare transfer pricing reports for their clients in three simple steps: data collection, documentation review, and report generation.

Firm Growth and Expanded Client Services

Avalara’s new technology creates templated reports by combining predetermined, fixed benchmarks with a guided questionnaire, designed to simplify and streamline the workflow process. With Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants, firms can offer clients a value-added service, improve client satisfaction, and enhance their trusted advisor role by delivering timely compliance reporting to international clients.

Transfer Pricing for Accountants is the latest addition to the Avalara for Accountants product and service suite, which gives firms the technology to simplify, streamline, and scale their compliance practice, and includes sales tax returns preparation, business license management, and a tax research platform.

Key features and functionality:

Global compliance . Supporting documentation requirements of U.S. regulations and countries that have adopted OECD guidelines, covering both local file and master file.

. Supporting documentation requirements of U.S. regulations and countries that have adopted OECD guidelines, covering both local file and master file. Predetermined global benchmarks. Built-in data is fixed and objective, based on best practices from publicly available data, covering the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Built-in data is fixed and objective, based on best practices from publicly available data, covering the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Self-guided questionnaire . Includes an intuitive, dynamic, self-paced workflow that prepopulates based on transaction types selected.

. Includes an intuitive, dynamic, self-paced workflow that prepopulates based on transaction types selected. Compliant reports . Includes built-in, non-editable date and time stamps, benchmark-related appendices, and analysis on the best method.

. Includes built-in, non-editable date and time stamps, benchmark-related appendices, and analysis on the best method. Firm visibility and management tools. Access management tools with built-in visibility and tracking.

Find more information on Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants here.