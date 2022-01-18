April Tax Solutions Platform Enters Market

April Tax Solutions Inc. has released April, a tech-powered tax platform designed to simplify the filing process and integrate tax preparation into broader financial wellness, launched operations today, in partnership with numerous financial institutions.

April partners directly with banks and financial institutions in order to reduce or eliminate the silos traditionally existing between tax and financial planning. The plaform is officially rolling out during the first half of 2022 to select customers of leading fintech partners, in time to file their taxes for this season.

April utilizes the latest in natural language processing and human-assisted AI. Its personalized engine was built to provide taxpayers with a fast, frictionless and affordable tax experience aimed at easing the cumbersome tax process. The platform is democratizing the tax engine through modern APIs that enable developers to tap into and develop new solutions, ultimately allowing for taxpayers to have greater transparency and autonomy in the process.

In addition, in conjunction with the product's launch, April Tax Solutions has hired Jody Padar, CPA to join the company as its head of tax strategy and evangelism. After transitioning out of traditional accounting firms, Padar was CEO of New Vision CPA Group for 13 years while growing the firm utilizing the newest technology available. Most recently, she served as vice president of partner development and strategy at Botkeeper.