ADP Makes Enhancements to Accountant Connect

ADP has made several updates to its Accountant Connect platform using feedback from the accounting community. These enhancements include new tools, as well as application partners and integrations.

Solution Updates

Analysis Tools – Industry Insights provides accountants with ADP exclusive workforce benchmarks such as employee turnover, benefits enrollment rates and more, by industry. Accountant Connect’s suite of Analysis Tools also includes ADP exclusive compensation benchmark data, and can help accountants better advise their clients on how to secure top talent and make smarter hiring decisions.

Accountant Connect users can also access a fully transparent view of the ADP solutions used by their clients and set up notifications whenever an ADP client hires or terminates employees, adds a new state jurisdiction and more.

Payroll Client Onboarding – Accountant Connect users can set up and process new RUN Powered by ADP® payroll clients right from their dashboard, adding asynchronous on-boarding to ADP’s existing support for clients’ hiring.

Service Connect – Allows Accountant Connect users to securely send and receive documents (like amendments or agency tax notices), ask questions, and track the status of service requests.

Certification Program – Accountant Connect users can now become an ADP Certified Partner through the Accountant Connect Certification Program. Designed in partnership with Rootworks and eligible for 3 CPE credits, the certification helps train new and existing Accountant Connect users to become proficient in the tax, reporting and analytics tools while also improving firm efficiency and strengthening advisory services.

New Strategic Integrations and Affiliations

Jirav – A FP&A (financial planning & analysis) solution provider for accountants now integrates with RUN Powered by ADP® (RUN) through the ADP Marketplace to easily import valuable payroll and workforce data from RUN into Jirav’s intuitive visual dashboards. Accountants can combine their clients’ ADP workforce data with financial and operational data to help drive more accurate forecasts, budgets and informed hiring decisions. Accountant Connect users receive 25 percent off direct pricing when signing up as a new Jirav client.

Avalara –A provider of cloud compliance automation solutions that help accountants better manage their clients’ increasingly complex tax compliance needs. Accountant Connect users receive 25 percent off Avalara solutions for sales tax prep and filing, and a range of discounts on other solutions when signing up as a new Avalara client.

Accountants who are interested in learning more about Accountant Connect and any of these recent updates, integrations and affiliations are encouraged to visit adp.com/accountantconnect to login or register for free as a new user.