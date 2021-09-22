ADP Expands Accountant Connect Capabilities

ADP has added robust analysis tools to its Accountant Connect platform to help accountants and advisors provide their clients with key employee insights using payroll data available in ADP DataCloud.

The purpose of the cloud-based, mobile-friendly Accountant Connect portal is to provide quick, secure access to authorized ADP business clients’ pay data. Designed by accountants for accountants, Accountant Connect is free and continuously upgraded based on feedback from users to help accountants save time and add value to client engagements.

ADP’s Client Insights dashboards display clients according to payroll product, newly added jurisdictions, employee trends and other ADP products in use, such as time and attendance, retirement plans and HR. Accountants can view their clients’ authorized data by payroll platform, HR features and time and attendance.

Now, users can see all of their clients’ benefits along with compensation benchmarks, particularly important to small businesses trying to attract and retain talent. Meanwhile, Compensation Benchmarking and Industry Insights give users the most current compensation data and industry metrics based on ADP’s 30 million pay records.

The new features of Accountant Connect include:

A calculator to estimate whether clients are candidates for the R&D Tax Credit

Reports for PPP loan forgiveness and other legislation related to COVID-19

IBISWorld Industry reports that have been updated in the last year

Additional resources in the Resources and Wolters Kluwer CCH Resource Library powered by IntelliConnect to stay on top of the most recent legislative changes

In addition, ADP has added four new, exclusive partners to help accountants get the best pricing for the industry’s top applications and services. Accountant Connect users will get a 25-percent discount on BizEquity, Botkeeper and Jirav software and a 40-percent discount on a Rootworks Payroll Membership, the profession’s premier firm-improvement organization.

Terms and conditions for all discounts are available on the Accountant Connect platform.