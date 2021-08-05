Accounting Seed Updates Financial Reporting Tool

Accounting software maker, Accounting Seed has implemented a new version of its Financial Reporter product, which is now fully integrated with the Salesforce Lightning user interface (UI).
This upgrade also brings significant updates to the platform’s standard and custom reports, enabling users to easily access, navigate, update, and export financial reports. Users can expect the following enhancements and abilities with the release:
- Reports with direct access into the Ledger Inquiry
- Report Settings equipped to include information such as your company name, logo, and subtitles on reports
- Navigation directly from Custom Reports to manage your Financial Statement Definitions
- The ability to mass delete generated reports directly from the Reports page
- The ability to automatically Suppress Zero Amount Rows on reports; this is automatically set as the default
- Values on reports can be rounded as whole numbers, to the nearest 1000, or without rounding
- Foreign currency updates to Bank Direct Connect
- Enhancements to Cash-In and Cash-Out
- Orders & Inventory upgrades
For more information on this new technology, sign up for the overview webinar on Thursday, August 5, at 2 p.m. (ET).
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.