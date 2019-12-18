AbacusNext Launches OfficeTools Cloud for Accounting and Tax Firms

With OfficeTools Cloud, firms can store all critical client information in one centralized application and track all projects, activities and communications.

Users can also access OfficeTools Cloud remotely, allowing firms to scale up and down depending on the time of year. This practice management tool also offers mobility without hosting fees.

Other features in OfficeTools Cloud are designed to allow users to:

Collaborate across teams and locations

Access emails, contacts and calendar in one place without the need to switch between applications

Manage accounting with QuickBooks Online integration

Capture and track time, invoice clients and process payments through Abacus Payment Exchange.

Store documents and link with Dropbox

Automatically tag and categorize documents

AbacusNext is offering a 14-day free trial of OfficeTools Cloud. Subscriptions start at $49 per user per month. The company bought OfficeTools, which primarily made desktop/server-based products, in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.