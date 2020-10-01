Beginnings. They are interesting, unique and can often be surprising. Out of curiosity and wanting to get to know each other better, we asked participants of our Accounting Top 100 Leaderboard to tell us about their first jobs. Check out the Social Reactions section for some illuminating responses!

Here are some highlights from the latest Top 100…

Shout-out to Jim Bourke of Withum, a Top 100 Accounting Leaderboard perennial, as he is on other lists and industry honors. Jim is one of the most recognizable faces in the accounting profession, and is always in high demand in crises, emergencies, and disasters, looking out for his firm’s staff and infrastructure, while simultaneously tending to neighbors, friends, family and, knowing Jim, perfect strangers. In past months he’s been tapped to help show other firms how to go remote and make staff more efficient and effective working from home, while juggling his ‘day job’, strategically expanding the footprint of one of the nation’s most future-focused firms. Here’s to Jim, cheers to Jim – Avalara is fortunate to count him as a partner, advisor, and permanent fixture on our leaderboard!

Moving on up: Dean Carson, CPA moved up 132 points this round to land at #61!

Noteworthy Newcomers: Jacob Schroeder new at #89.

Social Reactions

My first job was an optician at an eyeglass shop. pic.twitter.com/eUwk7sCwYq — Nayo Carter-Gray, EA (@NayoCarterGray) April 30, 2020

Nice to meet this group & still be part of it

My 1st job was throwing papers in elementary school

My 1st post graduation job was teaching HS math

My 1st accounting job a few years later A/P clerk mailing checks

Now I'm writing ethics papers while teaching accounting SW — Jeremy Stephens (@J_Stephens_CPA) April 29, 2020

