Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist
Share this content
Guide
Sponsored

What clients want in 2021 and beyond

White Paper Cover
installment agreements IRS
eric1513_iStock_irsagent

Tax Professionals Request Relief From the IRS

by

In a letter dated January 14 and addressed to Assistant Secretary Lily Batchelder and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, organizations point out the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of recent variants, has placed on the system.

Jan 18th 2022
Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist
Share this content

As the 2022 tax season is about to begin in full, reputable tax professionals are asking the IRS for some necessary help. 

The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), in conjunction with 10 other organizations in the tax community, have sent a letter to the IRS requesting relief for taxpayers.

Specifically, the letter references the unprecedented current number of unprocessed returns in comparison to the years before the pandemic. Consequently, the IRS is sending numerous mistargeted notices, liens and levies. In addition, the IRS is only answering 9 percent of all calls and only 3 percent of calls regarding individual income tax returns, which prevents taxpayers from resolving these straightforward issues.

Accordingly, the NATP and the other organizations request that that the IRS consider the following measures to bring immediate relief to taxpayers and reduce the backlog during this tax filing season:

  • Discontinue automated compliance actions until the IRS is prepared to devote the necessary resources for a proper and timely resolution of the matter.
  • Align requests for account holds with the time it takes the IRS to process any penalty abatement requests.
  • Offer a reasonable cause penalty waiver, similar to the procedures of first time abate (FTA) administrative waiver, without affecting the taxpayer’s eligibility for FTA in future tax years.
  • Provide taxpayers with targeted relief from both the underpayment of estimated tax penalty and the late payment penalty for the 2020 and 2021 tax year.

The pandemic has created enormous challenges for taxpayers, tax professionals and an underfunded and short-staffed IRS. The organizations exhort the IRS to take steps to ameliorate the situation. They claim that implementing reasonable penalty relief measures that can be offered immediately is necessary to help not only taxpayers and tax professionals, but also the IRS itself during these challenging times.

What happens next? The tax community is looking forward to the IRS’ response. We will report on any significant developments.  

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Accounting Software News

April Tax Solutions Platform Enters Market

by
Businessperson looking at their iPad
Trends

How App Fatigue Can Hold Back Practice Innovation

by
App profileration is slowing down practice innovation
Guide
Sponsored

What clients want in 2021 and beyond

White Paper Cover
Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist

Ken Berry, Esq., is a nationally known writer and editor specializing in tax, financial, and legal matters. During his long career, he has served as managing editor of a publisher of content-based marketing tools and vice president of an online continuing education company. As a freelance writer, Ken has authored thousands of articles for a...

Read more from Ken Berry

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.