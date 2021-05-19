Tax Court Halts Horse Roping Deductions

In one of the latest examples (Gallegos, TC Memo 2021-25, 3/2/21) a taxpayer tried to deduct expenses related to team horse roping contests to offset income from an insurance business. But the IRS argued that the team roping was a mere hobby.

Generally, you can deduct the “ordinary and necessary” expenses of operating a business, even if it results in a loss for the year. But expenses from an activity are deductible only if they are incurred with the intent to turn a profit. You can’t simply write off personal recreational expenses attributed to a business.

Facts of the new case: The taxpayer, who grew up on a large ranch in New Mexico, developed a new way to hire and train field agents to represent insurance companies and sell their policies in new markets. His agents earn commissions when they make sales and then the business shares in their success through override commissions. The business was, as characterized by the Tax Court, “a galloping success. “

Although the taxpayer credibly testified that the insurance market could be extremely volatile, the business earned a net profit of over $360,000 in 2009 and close to $500,000 in each of the following two years. With some extra time on his hands, and with supposed concerns about continued success in the industry, the taxpayer decided to focus his energy on team horse roping.

His team started competing in team-roping competitions in 1989. The taxpayer had been somewhat “around it” as a child, but received a more formal introduction when he bought a horse from a team-roping producer.

There are many costs associated with roping competitions, including entry fees, travel costs, a trailer or truck for horses and the horses themselves. It is an expensive undertaking. The taxpayer had been team roping for years, but finally began reporting income and loss from it on the Schedules C of his joint income tax return for 2009.

The taxpayer argued that he decided to make the team roping his business, and not just a pastime. The “business plan” was simple: He would earn a profit by getting better at team roping, winning competitions and by selling (and possibly breeding) successful team roping horses.

The main question is whether the taxpayer intended to turn a profit. He asserted that he was competing in a sport where he was likely to win and he had a business plan to improve and win some more. The IRS contended that any hope for an ultimate profit was saddled with the weight of so many improbabilities that it could not reflect a genuine profit motive.

The Tax Court relied on the nine factors traditionally used for this purpose. They are:

The manner in which the taxpayer carries on the activity

The expertise of the taxpayer or advisors

The time and effort expended by the taxpayer in carrying on the activity

The expectation that assets used in the activity may appreciate in value

The success of the taxpayer in carrying on other similar or dissimilar activities

The taxpayer’s history of income or losses with respect to the activity

The amount of profits earned, if any

The financial status of the taxpayer

Any elements of personal pleasure or recreation

Conclusion

After a thorough analysis, the Tax Court determined that the factors weighed almost unanimously against the taxpayer. Accordingly, the deductions were disallowed.