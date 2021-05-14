Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist
Share this content
Guide
Sponsored

The 8 Most Important Tax Issues of 2020

Guide cover
Tags:

IRS Offers Fuel Supply Disruption Tax Relief

The ransomware attack of the fuel pipeline had dire repercussions in the southeast and other parts of the country this week as the fuel supply chain temporarily shut down. There were long lines at some gas stations while others completely ran out of fuel as “panic buying” set in. Now this chain of events is having a tax impact as well.

May 14th 2021
Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist
Share this content
new tax act

In response to the recent fuel crisis, the IRS has just indicated it will not impose a penalty when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on the highway in 12 states.

These states include: Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and the District of Columbia. This pronouncement (IR-2021-108, 5/133, 2021), which is retroactive to May 7, 2021, will remain in effect through May 21, 2021.

Normally, dyed diesel fuel is not taxed, because it is sold for certain uses that are exempt from excise tax, such as to farmers for farming purposes, for home heating use and to local governments. Thus, the pipeline shutdown has resulted in a temporary reprieve for average people traveling in their vehicles.

Specifically, the special tax exemption is available to any person that sells or uses dyed diesel fuel for highway use. In the case of the operator of the vehicle in which the dyed diesel fuel is used, the relief is available only if the motorist or the person selling such fuel pays the tax of 24.4 cents per gallon that is generally applied to diesel fuel for highway use.

Have we heard the last word on this subject? We’re not sure. The IRS says it will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional relief as needed.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Clients

Improving Client Experience With a New Framework

by
Business people shaking hands
Clients

Why Client Issues Are Really Your Issues, Too

by
client issues
Guide
Sponsored

The 8 Most Important Tax Issues of 2020

Guide cover
Ken Berry
Ken Berry
Columnist

Ken Berry, Esq., is a nationally known writer and editor specializing in tax, financial, and legal matters. During his long career, he has served as managing editor of a publisher of content-based marketing tools and vice president of an online continuing education company. As a freelance writer, Ken has authored thousands of articles for a...

Read more from Ken Berry

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.