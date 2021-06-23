Court Rules on CPA’s Failure to File FBARs

Ignorance often isn’t tax bliss. In a new court case, Kronowitz, DC-FL 127 AFTR2d 2021-753, 6/3/21, a long-time CPA failed to file a FBAR for four accounts, claiming that he had no knowledge he was required to do so. But the district court in Florida still upheld the harsh penalty for a willful omission.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a branch of the Treasury Department, oversees the operation. FinCEN coordinates its activities with the IRS. If a violation is deemed to be willful, you may be assessed a fine equal to the greater of $100,000 or 50 percent of the balance in the account for each violation.

The penalties can become even greater if fraud or providing false information is involved. In some cases, you might even have to serve up to five years in federal prison for an offense (up to ten years for an obstruction of justice). Willfulness is established if a taxpayer clearly knew that there was a grave risk that an accurate FBAR wasn’t filed and was in a position to find out for certain very easily.

Facts of the new case: The defendant taxpayer, a resident of Florida, was a CPA who had been preparing individual federal income tax returns for almost 60 years. From 2005 through 2010, he had authority over four foreign financial accounts with an aggregate balance exceeding $10,000. However, the taxpayer didn’t file FBARs for these foreign financial accounts, nor did he consult anyone regarding the FBAR filing requirements.

After the IRS audited the taxpayer’s returns for the tax years in question, it assessed penalties for a willful failure to file FBARs. The taxpayer argued that his failure wasn't willful or reckless.

Tax outcome: The district court disagreed with the taxpayer. As a CPA and experienced tax return preparer, he should have known that he was required to file the FBARs. If it wasn’t entirely clear, he was certainly in a position to find out.

The Tax Court also rejected the taxpayer’s claim that his failure to file FBARs was due to his declining health and memory loss. The taxpayer didn’t convince the Court that this had affected his behavior and cognitive abilities to the extent that his failure to file FBARs was not reckless.

Notably, if the taxpayer had taken a little time to conduct independent research or consult with a knowledgeable tax practitioner, he could easily determined that he was responsible for filing FBARs for the tax years at issue. Accordingly, the failure was deemed to be willful and reckless.

Moral of the story: Don’t ignore these responsibilities for yourself and your clients. Observe the FBAR reporting rules to avoid any dire tax consequences.