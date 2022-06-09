A Guide to IRS Mileage Rates for 2022 Taxes

Let’s start with freelancers and other self-employed individuals who use Form 1040’s Schedule C to claim c.p.m., short for cents-per-mile, deductions for business driving. 202022’s c.p.m.rate is 58.5, up from: 2021’s 56; 2020’s 57.5; 2019’s 58; 2018’s 54.5; 2017’s 53.5; and 2016’s 54.

The IRS doesn’t narrowly define “cars.” The term includes vans, pickups or panel trucks.

Schedule C’s 56-cent rate is also the rate for Schedule E (owners of rental properties and Schedule F (farmers).

Medical-related driving. 2022’s c.p.m. rate is 18, down from 2021’s 16. Who’s entitled to deduct medical driving? Only individuals who forego their standard deduction amounts and decide to use Schedule A to itemize their outlays can claim medical expenses.

Other stipulations for itemizers: Their payments are for uninsured medical expenses; those payments are sizable.

The big hurdle: Their outlays are allowable only to the extent that they exceed a nondeductible threshold. For 2022, the unchanged threshold is 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income.

Charitable driving. As is true of medical driving, nonitemizers can’t claim charitable driving. 2022’s c.p.m. rate is 14, set permanently by statute. (Internal Revenue Code Section 170.) Proposals to increase it to the rate for medical driving haven’t gotten anywhere.

Moving expenses for Armed Forces members. 2022’s c.p.m. rate is 18, just the same as for medical driving.

Near 2017’s close, Congress teamed with then-president Trump to create what’s popularly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Buried in the wide-ranging legislation is an often-overlooked provision that suspends the deduction for job-related moving expenses for the years 2018 through 2025.

But the act carves out a limited exception. It doesn’t suspend the deduction for members of the Armed Forces on active duty who move pursuant to a military order and incident to a change of station.

Articles like this, right to your inbox Join our newsletter for the latest accounting trends, ideas, news, and technology delivered directly to your email. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

Parking fees and tolls. Taxpayers who claim c.p.m. allowances should avail themselves of an additional, frequently-missed break. Besides allowances, they also can claim separate deductions for parking fees, as well as bridge, tunnel and turnpike tolls that they pay while they’re driving for business, etc. purposes.

Some IRS restrictions on business and medical driving. Tolls and fees that people pay to park their cars at their place of work aren’t deductible as business driving. They’re nondeductible personal expenses.

Will the IRS make an exception when pandemic-inspired fears cause commuters to shun public transportation? Nope. Nor can commuters convert the cost of travel between home and work from nondeductible commuting to deductible medical travel merely because illnesses, disabilities, or COVID-19 concerns rule out their use of public transportation.

IRS audits. What usually happens when IRS examiners question write-offs for car expenses? They won’t dispute standard-rate write-offs, provided taxpayers are able to substantiate their miles driven. It’s prudent for taxpayers who anticipate audits to keep glove-compartment diaries or other records in which they list the details of when, how far and why they went, along with their outlay for parking and tolls.

Many taxpayers whose returns were targeted for audit found out the expensive way that IRS auditors are understandably dismissive of individuals who submit diaries that they prepared after being notified that their driving write-offs were going to be scrutinized. An especially egregious ploy: the use of a 2022 diary to record earlier-year trips.

2022’s c.p.m. deductions were announced at the end of 2021; they aren’t set in stone. Congress wants the IRS to increase them to reflect escalating fuel costs. Stay tuned.